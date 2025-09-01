Scary video shows grizzly bear charging at NHL team mascot during promo shoot in Alaska: 'Always respect wildlife in their natural habitat'

Katmai National Park hosts the annual Fat Bear Week competition, in which pictures of the park's delightfully chubby bears are posted as they bulk up for their winter hibernation. While they may look cute and cuddly on social media, they are much more formidable up close. A hockey player and mascot from the Seattle Kraken had an uncomfortably close encounter in early August during a fly fishing expedition to promote the team, CBS News reported.

What's happening?

Seattle Kraken forward John Hayden and the team's mascot, Buoy, a blue-haired troll, accompanied by guides and a camera crew, ventured into Katmai National Park to fish for salmon in Alaska's Brooks River. Wearing waders, they stood in the knee-deep water to fish and capture video promoting youth hockey.

TROLL NARROWLY ESCAPES BEAR ENCOUNTER🤯🧌🐻



*no trolls or bears were hurt in the making, always respect wildlife in their natural habitat 🩶 pic.twitter.com/WBvw9RFkS0 — Buoy (@SEAbuoy) July 31, 2025

Unfortunately, they weren't the only ones after the park's salmon. A large grizzly approached from the other bank and briefly charged at the mascot, Buoy. While the bear broke off its charge and the group was unharmed, the incident was unsettling for those involved.

Why is this wildlife encounter important?

Often, when people come face-to-face with animals, it's because the animals have ventured into areas frequented by humans. This happens most often because animal habitats are shrinking due to environmental destruction, expanding human development, and climate change. Desperate animals seek out new sources of food and new territory to meet their needs because they have no other option.

In this case, it was the other way around: humans ventured into wild territory and started harvesting from the bear's natural food source. While they relied on local guides to increase their chances of avoiding a wildlife encounter, it is not surprising that they did run into a bear.

What can I do to avoid a wildlife encounter?

The number one way to avoid a dangerous encounter with wild animals is to respect their space when you are in a nature area. If you are going to be in an area with bears, familiarize yourself with the National Park Service's guidelines for avoiding a bear attack. Never feed wild animals or allow them access to your food. Also, travel in groups whenever possible.

The Kraken echoed the message in the caption under their video. "No trolls or bears were hurt in the making," they said, per CBS News. "Always respect wildlife in their natural habitat."

