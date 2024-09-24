Bystander shares frustrating video as wildlife tourists get dangerously close to razor-sharp horns: 'I am at a loss for words'

Most people aren't in tune with wildlife behavior or when mating season happens. A prime example is when these tourists in a U.S. national park narrowly avoided disaster during elk rutting season.

A bystander shared a video with the Tourons of National Parks Instagram account of tourists getting way too close to some elk.

"I am at a loss for words on this one. This was yesterday afternoon in Estes Park Colorado," wrote the OP.

In the clip, viewers can see several people taking photos and standing around two elk, one male with a set of massive antlers and a female lying on the ground. It is worth noting that there is no barrier between these people and the wild animals.

At the start of the video, the people who were taking a photo move away, but the elk seems less than pleased to be surrounded. While it can't be heard in this clip, the male seems to be asserting its territory, stamping his feet and bugling.

The caption of the post gave some advice for how to stay safe during rutting season: "Keep a safe distance (at least 25 yards) from elk. Avoid approaching or feeding elk. Be aware of your surroundings and watch for elk behavior."

Unfortunately, behavior like this is all too common in national parks. People regularly walk off marked trails and get too close to wild animals. The National Park Service works hard to create signage and educate on how to stay safe and protect these natural places. Something as simple as a discarded bag of Cheetos can disrupt the balance of an ecosystem, or carelessness can cause a wildfire, and such domino effects can cause death or air pollution beyond expectations.

Content like this always sparks reactions online, with people bemoaning disrespectful park visitors.

One person said: "Unpredictable. 1200 pounds. Grumpy. Head full of knives and spears. By all means get closer."

"Just ban humans from the parks - we don't deserve to visit them. Give it all back to the animals," wrote one frustrated commenter.

Someone else added, "Total lack of respect for wild animals."

