Photographer captures tourists encroaching on wild elk for photo op: 'Zoos have given people a false sense of security'

Three tourists in Colorado were caught having an up close and personal photoshoot with an elk.

The video, taken from the inside of a car, was posted on Instagram by Good Bull Outdoors (@goodbulloutdoors).

The tourists are snapping pictures a sidewalk's width away from the wild animal. One of them even dared to get a little closer.

"Honestly I was surprised this elk didn't get up and do something with these people getting so close!" Good Bull Outdoors exclaimed.

Elk are huge animals — some even larger than black bears. Adult males are typically 600-700 pounds and can run 40-45 miles per hour, according to Rocky Mountain Elk Ranch. The point being, they are stronger and faster than you are, and a safe distance should be kept at all times.

The National Park Service has made it a federal regulation to stay at least 150 feet away from these animals with violations facing fines and arrests. It's important to remember that rules like these are in place for the safety of all parties, tourists, and animals alike.

Luckily, this interaction ended peacefully, but that's not always the case. These animals can be extremely dangerous, especially when they are approached. They have been known to charge in order to protect themselves, as this man learned in Estes Park. They will also retaliate when provoked, as this car of tourists discovered in Yellowstone. Karma is a very real thing.

These animals often face the consequences of their natural instincts by being euthanized, which is why it's so important to abide by the rules and regulations. Appreciating these animals from afar with binoculars, scopes, and zoom effects are the way to go.

There is a degree of respect required while in nature. It's like standing at the top of a mountain and realizing just how incredible the world is. It cultivates a greater understanding of our planet and the desire to protect it. The more gentle we are with this Earth, the more there will be to enjoy for generations to come.

The video is an example of exactly what not to do. The more people that understand that, the better.

"Zoos have given people a false sense of security," one comment said.

"Anything for the gram," another wrote with disappointment.

