Couple attacked by grizzly bears while riding bikes along river: 'Likely startled the two bears'

A Canadian couple is recovering from a bear attack that left one person needing surgery, according to USA Today.

What's happening?

An unnamed husband and wife were riding e-bikes along the Kootenay River in British Columbia. Things suddenly took a turn for the worse when the husband was attacked by a grizzly as a second bear was heading toward his wife.

She was able to quickly access and use her bear spray to repel both of them. The man was injured in the attack, but his wife was able to call emergency services. He was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery.

After a thorough investigation and closing off the surrounding paths, wildlife officials surmised that the grizzly bears were not exhibiting aggressive behavior.

"The Conservation Officer Service investigation has determined that a grizzly bear attack near West Creston that left a man with significant injuries was defensive in nature," the Conservation Officer Service said in a statement on Facebook. "Conservation Officers are confident that the couple e-biking along the Kootenay River on the weekend likely startled the two bears in a surprise encounter on a corner of the trail, which is bordered by thick brush."

Why are bear attacks important?

As droughts limit food sources and human land development erodes natural habitats, wildlife is prone to coming into closer contact with people. Encounters with bears, in particular, have been on the rise, as seen in Montana, Wisconsin, and Ontario.

These encounters can turn violent when food or offspring is involved, but injuries are quite rare. The more wild animals are exposed to humans, the less likely they are to keep their distance, and the bolder they become when trying to access food from people.

What's being done about bear attacks?

Carrying bear spray, as the wife did in this situation, is a prudent precaution for those living in active bear areas.

Parks Canada has a wide range of additional suggestions for preventing and overcoming bear attacks. For example, securing garbage and other food sources close to natural areas can also deter animals from foraging. When visiting areas where wild animals roam free, such as national parks, giving bears space can ensure a safe interaction.

The bigger issue of bears' proximity to people requires large-scale solutions. Protecting natural habitats can ensure bears don't need to roam farther afield in search of reliable food sources.

