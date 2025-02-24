Couple survives terrifying polar bear attack after desperate struggle: 'Fight as long as you can'

The bear retreated to the woods, where it was found dead from its injuries.

A husband and wife survived a rare and terrifying wild encounter with a polar bear.

What's happening?

As reported by Amarachi Orie of CNN, a couple from Fort Severn, Canada, near Hudson Bay was in their driveway in the early morning hours when a polar bear attacked.

Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) said in a press release, "A polar bear lunged at the woman."

Her husband jumped onto the animal in her defense, receiving injuries to his arms and legs during the tango. A neighbor came to the rescue with a firearm, shooting the bear several times.

The bear retreated to the woods, where it was found dead from its injuries.

Why is a polar bear attack concerning?

Polar bear sightings in the area are common. Attacks, however, are rare.

CNN reported that they tend to hunt seals on sea ice, but because the ice broke up earlier than normal in 2024 due to warmer temperatures, polar bears headed inland for food. Because of this, the bear was "a little hungrier than usual," according to Alysa McCall, director of conservation outreach and a staff scientist at Polar Bears International.

Because of the changing sea patterns due to our warming planet, animal behaviors and habits are having to adapt, making them far less predictable. Their natural territory to hunt, live, and reproduce is literally shrinking as the ice melts into the ocean — they have nowhere else to go.

CBC News quoted McCall, "That might mean that they go looking for food in other places, and that means coming into contact with communities and people more than they used to."

Alaska had its first polar bear attack in 30 years. "If you're attacked by a polar bear, definitely do not play dead — that is a myth," McCall warned, as per CNN. "Fight as long as you can."

Polar bears are desperate, and experts worry that the populations in the Hudson Bay area are at risk of extinction.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

The biggest way we can stop polar bear hunting grounds and habitats from disappearing is by doing anything and everything we can to cool the planet. Small individual changes joined together can create a huge difference collectively.

A massive amount of planet-warming gases come from the burning of dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and gas. Opt for biking, walking, or public transportation whenever possible. If not possible, organize a carpool and make sure to drive as efficiently as possible.

Explore climate issues and talk to friends and family about them. Support circular brands from beauty to home decor, and let your money speak for itself. Say no to single-use plastic, and invest in a reusable water bottle. It'll save you money, and the environment will benefit.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.