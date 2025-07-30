Woman fights for life after stunning wild animal attack outside home: 'They're usually afraid of people'

"In the summer, I'd say at least once a week you'd see one."

A 69-year-old woman has been upgraded to stable condition after fighting for her life following a black bear attack outside her home in rural Wisconsin, reported KARE 11.

What's happening?

Karen Frye was injured when a black bear with a cub nearby attacked her in mid-July near the town of Comstock. Doctors initially said the woman was in critical condition but now list her condition as stable.

Wisconsin wildlife officials said the bear acted aggressively toward Frye during the incident. The Department of Natural Resources established traps and deployed personnel to search for the animal, which they planned to euthanize if found. If caught, the cub would probably go free, as officials believed it was big enough to live on its own.

On July 28, though, they concluded the two bears are no longer in the area and called off the search.

"After two weeks of round-the-clock surveillance on the property and no additional signs of the sow involved, our current options are exhausted," said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources large carnivore specialist Randy Johnson. "We've trapped and released two boar [male] black bears, two yearling bears, and two sows determined to be unrelated to the incident."

Why are bear encounters concerning?

Wisconsin has no deaths from black bear attacks in its recent past, and Minnesota counts only 14 people sent to hospitals by bears since 1983.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Yet these cases demonstrate what happens when human settlements collide with the habitats of wild animals. As people build houses where woods once stood, bears end up with smaller spaces and fewer food options. Our warming planet exacerbates this issue by altering what bears can eat and when they hibernate.

When bears can't eat enough because their homes shrink or weather patterns shift, they might look for food near houses. This leads to more chance meetings between people and bears.

Locals say they've noticed more bear sightings lately. "In the summer, I'd say at least once a week you'd see one," a 10-year resident of Comstock told KARE 11 after initial reports of the attack. "They're usually afraid of people. You kind of get used to it after a while."

What can I do to prevent bear encounters?

If you live where bears roam or plan to visit such places, a few simple actions can keep you safer.

Clear away anything that might smell like food around your house. Take down bird feeders at night. Put trash in sturdy boxes or store it inside a shed. Don't feed pets outdoors, and clean your grill thoroughly after cooking.

Let bears hear you coming when you hike in their woods so you don't accidentally surprise one. Chat or hum a tune as you walk, bring friends when you can, and carry bear spray in areas known for many bears.

Should you meet a black bear, never run or lie down. Try to appear larger by lifting your arms high without showing aggression, making loud sounds, and stepping backward slowly, giving the bear space to leave.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





