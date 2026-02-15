Officials issue warning as destructive creatures hitch rides into US lakes: 'Thousands and thousands of pounds of these things'

While Canada moves to tighten freighter restrictions across the Great Lakes, a regulatory gap in the United States continues allowing invasive species to hitch rides in ballast water — costing hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

What's happening?

In September 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized new ballast water standards to slow the spread of invasive species, but environmentalists say the rules fall short. They only apply to newly built Great Lakes vessels and oceangoing ships — not to the roughly 63 "lakers" that already operate within the freshwater system, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Considering Canada will require ballast water treatment systems on all ships by 2030, this imbalance is problematic.

Environmental advocates have filed a petition arguing that most of today's ships are getting a "free pass." They asked for the rules to include existing freighters.

"Why exempt ships when we know that there is technology that they can put on that will at least try to reduce the spread of invasive species?" National Wildlife Federation policy director Marc Smith asked the Tribune.

Why are invasive species concerning?

When ships load or unload cargo, they pump millions of gallons of water into ballast tanks for stability. That water often contains microscopic organisms, larvae, and invasive species. When discharged elsewhere, they can establish new infestations.

Invasive species devastate ecosystems by outcompeting native species for food and habitat — disrupting food chains and threatening biodiversity. Zebra and quagga mussels, for example, cause over $500 million in annual damage to the Great Lakes region by clogging pipes and reducing fish populations, per the Tribune.

"These mussels build up huge masses, thousands and thousands of pounds of these things on water intake pipes. They can plug and damage infrastructure," said Greg McClinchey, director of policy and legislative affairs for the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. "It costs huge amounts of money for the cities to keep our water structures working."

What's being done to protect the Great Lakes?

Quick action is imperative to prevent the spread of invasive species, as Canada's response to an infestation in a Manitoba lake proved. Governments have also taken steps to address invasions, including with bipartisan bills to support coordinated responses such as the Save the Great Lakes Fish Act.

Stopping the spread of invasive species from ballast water would make a big difference. In the U.S., research teams are testing systems that use filtration and ultraviolet light to kill organisms before water is discharged. But environmental groups say the region needs a universal standard.

"Why not set the standard and let technology catch up?" Smith said. "We just want all vessels regulated. We want the Great Lakes to be protected."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.