Lawmakers take bold action as harmful creatures spread in Great Lakes: 'This is an urgent problem'

Good news for anyone who cares about the health of the Great Lakes: a bipartisan bill aims to slow the spread of pesky invasive zebra mussels.

Representatives Debbie Dingell and Tim Walberg introduced the Save the Great Lakes Fish Act, a proposal that would significantly expand efforts to combat invasive mussel species such as quagga and zebra mussels.

If passed, the bill would authorize $500 million over 10 years to support a coordinated response led by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, working alongside federal, state, tribal, and local governments.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, invasive zebra mussels first entered U.S. waterways in the 1980s after hitching rides in ballast water from ships traveling from Europe. Since then, they've spread rapidly.

In particular, zebra mussels have been a massive pain: a single female can lay up to 1 million eggs per year. That explosive reproduction allows them to outcompete native species and fundamentally alter aquatic ecosystems.

By filtering out tiny organisms that native fish rely on for food, invasive mussels have been linked to major population declines, including a collapse in whitefish numbers in the Great Lakes since the 1990s.

Whitefish typically account for about 85% of Michigan's commercial catch, and fewer fish can translate directly into higher costs for consumers and lost income for local fishing communities.

There's also a price tag for everyday infrastructure. Zebra mussels clump together and clog intake pipes at power plants and water systems, requiring costly maintenance.

In some areas, their impact on water flow and quality has even contributed to temporary lawn-watering restrictions during dry summer months, an inconvenience many residents don't realize is tied to invasive species.

Supporters of the bill say coordinated action is overdue.

"This is an urgent problem that requires an urgent, robust plan of attack, and that's what we aim to do with this bill," Dingell said.

Walberg added that the health of Great Lakes fisheries is essential to both Michigan's economy and way of life.

