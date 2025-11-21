YouTuber under fire after sharing infuriating video from Grand Canyon: 'I am sick'

"What is with these absolute buffoons."

Sharp-eyed viewers noticed one YouTuber committing a crime on a stream and shared screenshots to r/youtubedrama.

"YouTuber Adam Couser vandalized the Grand Canyon, even though he shows in his video (that is now edited) that there is a plaque that basically says not to do it," wrote the original poster. "I have tried contacting different outlets, but it hasn't gotten me anywhere."

Photo Credit: Reddit

YouTubers have become a plague on parks, plugging their channels in graffiti elsewhere in Arizona. Other instances of defacing rocks in national parks can be seen in Australia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

The Grand Canyon site Couser was visiting is owned by the Hualapai people. The tribe has been inhabiting the land for thousands of years despite the U.S. military's attempts to commit genocide.

Making a few scratches into a rock may seem innocuous enough. But repeated, similar damage from a steady stream of visitors erodes the character of the landscape. This includes damaging the cultural significance of these sites and causing unforeseen ecosystem damage.

For example, lichen that grow on rock formations usually take a long time to do so and serve vital biosphere roles. Eager tourists in Norway, however, have shuffled rocks around a protected park for amusement. This both disrupted reindeer feeding and destroyed archeological sites in the process.

National parks typically enforce a "leave no trace" philosophy, which can result in fines for those that aren't able to comply. Perpetrators who record and share footage of themselves in the act don't create a case that favors them.

The Reddit community was equally infuriated by Couser's lack of respect for nature parks.

"What is with these absolute buffoons in carving their name, card number, and SSID on s*** they're not supposed to," said one commenter. "Then get surprised when their actions catch up to them."

"I am sick of nuisance streamers vandalizing and doing stupid s*** again and again," replied another.

