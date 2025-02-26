Hiker sparks outrage with photos of awful trend that took over scenic nature spot: 'One of the trashiest behaviors that I've encountered'

High Rock, just off the Appalachian Trail in Northern Maryland, is a lookout offering stunning views and a number of hiking trails. The popular spot was the subject of a post on Reddit, but not for its scenic nature.

Photos were shared showing large swaths of the area covered in graffiti, with only the small gravel path leading up to the lookout remaining free from paint. The images also show security cameras up high on a pole, but it's clear these have not deterred people from defacing the rock.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Several commenters expressed their disappointment at the vandalism, and others shared that the graffiti wasn't the only problem at this specific location.

One commenter wrote, "It's even worse when you get away from the rocks, because people have thrown trash everywhere in the surrounding forest and tagged the trees. It's really sad."

Despite being illegal, graffiti has become a big issue in parks, trails, and nature reserves. This not only ruins these areas for people who seek quiet and tranquility, but the paint itself contains toxic materials that can leach into the environment.

Unfortunately, graffiti is only one example of people defacing nature and spoiling the experience for other visitors, with people also leaving trash behind and carving names and images into trees.

To help combat this, the outdoor community has been pushing "Leave No Trace" principles to encourage people to protect the places they live and visit. The idea is to leave an area as you found it — or better. That means being free from trash and other disturbances that can not only ruin the experience for others but also negatively impact the environment.

Locations like High Rock are important for preserving biodiversity and helping people connect with nature, so protecting them can benefit us all.

"This is definitely one of the trashiest behaviors that I've encountered in wild areas," wrote one disgruntled commenter.

While another added, "I can't describe how depressing this place is."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.