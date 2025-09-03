Officials condemn shocking acts inside ancient caves in state park: 'Heartbreaking'

Vandals have defaced a natural rock formation in Carter Caves State Resort Park not once, but twice in the same week, leaving scars on one of Kentucky's most beloved landscapes, according to Fox 56 News.

The park, which spans 2,000 acres and boasts more than 20 caverns, has long been a place where people reconnect with nature. But earlier this month, that connection was disrupted.

On July 8, staff discovered fresh graffiti splashed across a rock face. After two hours of careful cleaning, they restored the site. Just two days later, however, vandals repainted the same formation.

Park officials condemned the actions, reminding visitors that these ancient formations are irreplaceable.

"Carter Caves is not a canvas," the park staff wrote in a Facebook post. "It's a protected natural area meant to be respected and preserved — not defaced."

This type of vandalism isn't just cosmetic damage. Rock formations like those at Carter Caves are shaped over millions of years, offering shelter for wildlife and a sense of wonder for visitors. When people misuse them, it robs others of that experience and weakens the bond between communities and the natural world.

Protecting places like Carter Caves starts with something simple: respect. Visitors who stay on trails, clean up after themselves, and leave nature as they found it help ensure that these formations will inspire people for years to come.

Locals didn't hold back in the comments.

One person wrote, "So rude and inconsiderate. No one goes to the parks to see your graffiti — not to mention how the paint could affect the plants and wildlife."

Another said simply, "Oh no! How heartbreaking."

While officials investigate the incidents, park leaders are asking anyone with information about the vandals to contact them directly. In the meantime, they're urging visitors to enjoy Carter Caves the right way: wild, natural, and worthy of care.

