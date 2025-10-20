Authorities issue stern warning after troubling discovery in national park: 'Help us'

The benefits of being outside in nature are undeniable. In fact, spending time outdoors boosts mood, reduces stress, and enhances cognitive function.

But it's important that tourists and outdoor enthusiasts respect and preserve the nature they are enjoying. Some Australians were recently reminded of this by local authorities, as detailed in a report by Yahoo News.

Several rock formations were defaced with graffiti in Bowling Green Bay National Park in Townsville. The Queensland Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation reminded everyone that fines for individuals defacing rocks were $1,613. If the matter were taken to court, the fines could reach an astounding $26,600.

It seems several couples have been writing their names on the rocks, an old-school sign of romantic intent. Unfortunately for the lovebirds, defacing rocks in these parks could permanently alter environmentally and culturally significant sites. The rocks may hold geological importance, ancient markings, or cultural heritage values.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident of people acting poorly in nature. One poster took to Reddit to show tourists in Rocky Mountain National Park veering off designated paths despite warning signs, which endanger plant life in the area. Some amateur photographers angered passersby by getting too close to the ancient redwoods in Sequoia National Park. In Britain, illegal campsites have caused destruction in the Lake District's Haweswater and Thirlmere regions, much to the chagrin of other local outdoor enthusiasts.

There are many ways to prevent such irresponsible behavior. First and foremost is education. Talking about climate issues with family and friends might teach them how these actions have consequences. Taking local action by becoming active in our communities will also help.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The Queensland Department of Environment, Tourism, Science, and Innovation was clear in its directions to the public. "For the love of parks, never graffiti trees or park infrastructure. Take only photographs, leave nothing but footprints, and help us keep our parks beautiful and natural — for everyone to enjoy," they shared in a statement, per Yahoo.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.