Homeowner thrilled after finding unique creature living in front yard plants: 'It's adorable'

"All my hard work making my garden wildlife friendly has paid off."

One Australian homeowner enjoyed an incredible payoff for their gardening efforts when they found an unexpected wildlife visitor in their front yard.

They posted about the exciting discovery on r/NoLawns.

"Omfg guys there's a echidna living in my front yard!" they said, punctuating their declaration with six exclamation points.

Photo Credit: Reddit

For proof, they attached a photo. The image shows what looks almost like an indistinct mass of spikes half-buried in a pile of yard debris. These are the quills of the echidna, which is also known as the spiny anteater. It's a close relative of the platypus and one of the only living mammals that lays eggs.

"My husband told me he thought he saw one a few [weeks] ago but I didn't believe him," the original poster said in their post. "I still can't believe it! All my hard work making my garden wildlife friendly has paid off. Now to research how to make this Lil guy want to stay around. Any tips welcome!"

Visits from wildlife are one of the many benefits of rewilding your yard with native plants.

Native plant and animal species have adapted to each other over a long period of time. The animals rely on these plants for food and shelter.

When you put native plants in your yard, native animals are sure to follow. Pollinators, birds, and other fascinating creatures will start to call your neighborhood home.

You'll also save on water because native plants are used to the native area's natural weather and rainfall patterns. They're low maintenance, and they don't need to be mowed like a traditional lawn. Even replacing a small part of your yard is enough to start seeing the benefits.

Commenters loved the photo of the original poster's visitor.

"It's adorable!" said one user.

"Too cool! I hope he sticks around so we can see more pictures of him!" said another commenter.

