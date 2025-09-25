Birdwatchers capture stunning image of species not seen in almost 200 years: 'Thrilling'

Birdwatchers in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley were thrilled after they captured a photo of the glossy ibis, a bird that hasn't been seen in the area in almost 200 years.

According to The Kathmandu Post, wildlife photographers Samyang Rumba, Pratap Gurung, Hitaman Gurung, and Deepak Budhathoki were capturing images near the Manohara River when they caught sight of the glossy ibis flying over nearby wetlands.

While the glossy ibis doesn't reside in Nepal, it does pass through the region during migration. However, the last documented sightings of the bird in the valley were in 1829 and 1844 by British naturalist Brian Houghton Hodgson.

The bird's reappearance in the Valley after 181 years made for an incredible moment for the birding community in Nepal. Gurung explained to The Kathmandu Post that, "Seeing this bird in the Valley after nearly two centuries is thrilling."

Photography is a fantastic way to document rare sightings like this one. Additionally, researchers and wildlife experts can also utilize trail cameras as powerful tools in conservation efforts.

Wildlife cameras of all kinds enable experts to assess the health of endangered species' populations, as well as allow them to monitor wildlife by documenting and retaining evidence from rehabilitation efforts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The smart management of wildlife and nature via trail and other wildlife cameras is invaluable, as the survival of animal species is essential to protecting human food supplies and populations by maintaining the balance of ecosystems.

The capture of rare sightings, such as the glossy ibis, on camera can also provide motivation to local communities to better care for their environment, which not only encourages local wildlife to return but can also lead to economic benefits.

The birdwatchers in Nepal, for example, told The Kathmandu Post they are hoping that the glossy ibis sighting will help inspire people to make more effort to conserve the habitats and wetlands needed for migratory birds and can help promote Nepal as a premier birdwatching destination.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.