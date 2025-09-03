Experts thrilled after photographing rare creature for first time in over 50 years: 'Visual beauty'

It bodes well for the region.

A rare butterfly is back.

Naturalists recently documented a silver-streaked acacia blue in Nepal, marking the first record of the species in the country in over five decades, as The Kathmandu Post reported.

The butterfly's rediscovery has inspired hope about Nepal's butterfly population, and experts have plans for further study.

According to the report, nature guide Rojan Subedi first spied the butterfly in Sauraha, a town popular with visitors to nearby Chitwan National Park. Several other butterfly watchers arrived to document the finding, and they further confirmed it by sending photos and videos to national and international experts.

"It has taken 51 years for this butterfly to be seen again," said Tek Bahadur Gurung, a local expert who helped confirm the sighting, per the Post.

Gurung is the co-author of a field guide to butterflies in the Chitwan district, where the sighting was made. He explained that the last recording of this butterfly in Nepal occurred in 1974.

The species, which is called "Chandi Dhasre Babulpari" in Nepali and whose scientific name is Zinaspa todara, is also found in India. It is related to species found in other Asian nations.

In addition to being inspiring, reports about butterflies and other pollinators such as this can be significant because these creatures are indicators of broader environmental health. They can have implications for farming as well as regional tourism, as Gurung pointed out to the Post.

"Butterflies not only enhance the visual beauty of nature, but also play a vital role in pollination, which is crucial for agriculture," Gurung said, adding, "We have seen tourists coming from abroad solely for butterfly watching."

Inspiring reports about rare species can also prompt people to take action and keep environments clean for humans and wildlife.

Tracking and studying key indicator species can help humans manage the health of species that face challenges ranging from habitat loss to the impacts of global temperature increases.

Efforts to monitor wildlife include on-the-ground searches, such as the national Big Butterfly Count Nepal event held earlier this year. Elsewhere, habitat management programs and wildlife rehabilitation efforts have been informed by trail cameras that document significant species.

In Nepal, the rediscovery of the silver-streaked acacia blue bodes well for the region, according to Gurung.

He told the Kathmandu Post that "this recent sighting reinforces Chitwan's significance as a biodiversity hotspot and a promising destination for eco-tourism."

