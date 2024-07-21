Photographer shares disheartening video of tourists blatantly disregarding safety rules at national park: 'Please heed the warnings!'

"This may be your first or only time to the park, but you don't want it to end in tragedy."

National parks offer some of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States. However, a photographer discovered that not all visitors do their part to protect this stunning wildlife.

Amy Proctor (@an_american_photographer) shared images from a trip to Glacier National Park in Montana in June.

She was celebrating the opening of the popular Going-To-The-Sun Road, however, she found that "tourons" — a term describing tourists acting like morons — were not respecting safety warnings.

"This is Oberlin Bend just before Logan Pass at Glacier National Park yesterday, where virtually no one respected this sign," Amy said. She shared a video of several people moving past a sign that read "Area Closed for the Season" to hike up stairs partially covered in snow.

Amy warned that there was snow that visitors could have fallen through. "Please heed the warnings! This may be your first or only time to the park, but you don't want it to end in tragedy," she said.

There are several reasons national parks may erect signs blocking trails. Often this is for the safety of visitors because of higher levels of snow or fallen trees. These signs are also posted to protect local wildlife and nature. When hikers veer off into closed-off areas, they can trample plants and damage the soil. This may make it difficult for trees and other flora to grow strong. This is not only harmful to a successful ecosystem, but endangers animals that may be relying on the plants for food.

To protect nature and wildlife in the region, Glacier National Park officials urge visitors to stay strictly on established trails and avoid walking along any trail edges.

Visiting these beautiful national parks should lead to a desire to help protect the stunning landscapes and nature. Abiding by park rules is the first step in deepening this climate awareness and appreciation for the wildlife around us.

Several other Instagram users echoed the photographer's frustrations, with one saying, "Grrr."

In her post, Amy said she didn't seek to humiliate anyone featured in the video but wanted to emphasize the need for safety and respect in closed-off areas.

"Please understand your need for nature and adventure will end terribly if you don't put safety first," she wrote. "And the children … they are most vulnerable. Please teach them respect."

