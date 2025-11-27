Video captures shocking moment bear charges at tourist in national park: 'Gave him a warning'

"Someone should tell him about the zoom feature on his camera!!!"

It is important to remember that while bears may look cuddly, it is not a good idea to approach them.

In a TikTok post, one visitor demonstrated this need as he walked right up to a wild bear just to snap a few pictures at Glacier National Park.

The video, filmed from inside a car near Polebridge, Montana, shows the tourist edging closer and closer to a feeding bear while bystanders shout at him to back away. According to the caption, "he had been standing there for 5 minutes while everyone yelled at him from cars to back up."

(click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

In the video, the bear briefly charges forward several steps, giving a clear warning before stopping. The man barely reacts and keeps taking photos as though nothing happened.

Glacier National Park warns visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears. Approaching wildlife can stress animals, force them to abandon feeding areas, or trigger defensive attacks. When bears react aggressively, rangers sometimes must step in and animals often end up being relocated or euthanized.

Experts say incidents like this can shape bear behavior in dangerous ways. Bears that grow used to people may become bolder, increasing the risk of future confrontations for both visitors and wildlife.

It does not help that these cases are not unique — there have been other visitors who try to get dangerously close to bears and other animals.

Visitors who ignore the rules and standards of public places are often labeled as "tourons," a combination of the words 'tourists' and 'morons.' The commenters on the TikTok did not hold back in their criticism of the tourist's actions.

"The bear gave him a warning and he just moves to his right to take another pic. Someone should tell him about the zoom feature on his camera!!!" one viewer wrote.

"People LEAVE WILD ANIMALS ALONE. GIVE THEM THEIR SPACE," another added.

A third sought justice, replying, "I hope he was able to be identified so the officials can charge him. So disrespectful."

Both spectators and park officials agree that the man's behavior wasn't just dangerous, but it was also unfair to the bear. Future travelers should keep a safe distance. After all, animals deserve peace and quiet and in their own homes, too.

