Wildlife officials issue startling warning following fatal bear attacks in US region: 'We may never know the answers to these questions'

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is investigating whether environmental changes triggered by human activity have contributed to recent fatal bear attacks.

What's happening?

The Arkansas Advocate reported that two bear attacks occurred in the state, 80 miles apart. The first was in Franklin County on Sept. 3. The second happened four weeks later in Newton County.

Both attacks involved young male black bears and were presumably unprovoked.

According to in-depth reporting by the Arkansas Times, they were the first fatal bear attacks to occur in Arkansas in over a century.

Why are the bear attacks concerning?

Despite abundant food sources in September, the first bear was malnourished and had neurological issues.

The AGFC found that the bear had "microscopic abnormalities in the spinal cord and brain," the Times reported.

Several environmental and human-related factors likely played a role in both bear attacks. As the Advocate noted, factors could include new housing developments and increased development of recreational land.

"Bears and humans do utilize very similar landscapes when they have the choice," said University of Memphis associate professor Emily Puckett, who studies bear migration patterns.

"And so that's why we have to be so cognizant of how our choices can create this situation for bears to get into conflict and do our part to minimize that," Puckett added, per the Advocate.

Incidents like these often result in euthanization, as they did in both cases. Attacks can even lead to the wrong animal being put down, which unfortunately happened in the second case.

Officials believed they identified and euthanized the second bear Oct. 4, but DNA analysis indicated that the bear wasn't a match.

Until the AGFC locates the second bear, it will be difficult to reach any concrete conclusions about the causes of the attacks.

What's being done about bear attacks?

"We are committed to educating the public on respecting wild animals and viewing them from a safe distance," AGFC spokesperson Keith Stephens told the Advocate.

"We are investigating both attacks in an attempt to identify what may have provoked the animals, but we may never know the answers to these questions."

The most effective way to prevent bear attacks is to exercise caution.

The AGFC urged people to store food, garbage, and scented items in a vehicle or bear-resistant container. For more information on bear safety, BearWise offers useful, practical resources.

Broadly, developers should consider how construction impacts local wildlife. Respectful coexistence can significantly reduce animal attacks.

