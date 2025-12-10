  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists celebrate historic first after capturing photos of extremely rare creature off Mexico coast: 'I can't even describe this feeling'

"It was something that we had worked towards for so long."

by Daysia Tolentino
Researchers found a rare whale species, a ginkgo-toothed beaked whale, alive for the first time near the coast of Baja California, Mexico.

Photo Credit: iStock

Researchers have found evidence of a rare whale species near the coast of Baja California, Mexico. 

Details about the first-ever live sighting of a ginkgo-toothed beaked whale were published in the journal Marine Mammal Science

Using a small arrow, the researchers collected a bit of skin tissue from a whale they had seen near their boat. They analyzed the sample to determine that the mammal was indeed the elusive creature. 

"I can't even describe the feeling because it was something that we had worked towards for so long," Elizabeth Henderson, a researcher at the U.S. military's Naval Information Warfare Center and lead author of the paper, told The Guardian

Beaked whales, in general, are difficult to track. They are deep divers that only surface for air for a few minutes. There are quite a few types of beaked whales, but scientists have struggled to identify them. 

"The Society for Marine Mammalogy has a list of 94 accepted species of cetaceans," Robert Pitman, a retired researcher at Oregon State University, told The Guardian. 


"A quarter of those are beaked whales, but most people have never even heard of them. These are the largest, least-known animals left on the planet."

This research highlights the importance of tracking and conserving rare species. Preserving biodiversity across the world's ecosystems is critical for the health of our environment. 

Thousands of wildlife species have become endangered due to human activity, which poses a threat to us too. When biodiversity is lost, there is an increased risk of new disease spread and unstable food supplies

Now that scientists have a better idea of where the ginkgo-toothed beaked whale lives, they can better protect them. 

The team explained that these animals are sensitive to military sonars. The signal can cause the mammals to ascend to the ocean surface too fast, causing fatal injury. It can also interfere with their foraging habits. 

With a clearer picture of where these animals live, researchers can advise the military on what areas to avoid to protect the whales.

Further studies into the habits of these elusive whales will help conservationists preserve their habitats.

