Researchers unveil real-time shark tracker that anyone can use: 'Helping us unlock critical information'

A new shark-tracking tool promises to help scientists and the general public better understand the ancient predators.

Fin Finder is a collaboration among the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation, Coastal Conservation Association, and American Fishing Tackle Co., Chron.com reported via a news release.

It can be used to follow tagged sharks in the Gulf of Mexico and provide insight about how the animals behave in their habitat so conservation efforts can be based on data. Researchers will gain knowledge about migration and reproduction behaviors and also learn how the sharks' survival is affected by international waters.

The tracker debuted July 21, during Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

In April, the CSSC team tagged a 7-foot-4 scalloped hammerhead shark, the first shark exclusively tagged for Fin Finder. In the 110 days since, Webbkinfield has traveled 1,476 miles from the waters off Port Aransas, Texas.

CSSC is an arm of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. With the help of volunteers, it has tagged more than 13,000 sharks in the western Gulf. Satellite tags and online mapping tools enable the real-time tracking available via Fin Finder.

In addition to hammerheads, tiger and shortfin mako sharks are also followed. The release noted that it's essential to engage and educate the public about shark conservation since the fish are vital to maintaining ocean health. They manage prey populations, preserve critical habitats, and serve as an indicator species.

Sharks are at risk because of overfishing, habitat destruction, and the changing climate, according to Animals Around the Globe. Some species in U.S. waters — including the hammerhead — had declined by over 80% in the few decades leading up to the 2000s. But fishing regulations, protected marine areas, and other conservation efforts have bolstered populations.

"A 2018 study conducted by NOAA scientists found that shark abundance in protected zones of the Gulf had increased by approximately 40% compared to similar unprotected habitats," Animals Around the Globe reported, naming tiger sharks, hammerheads, and silky sharks as success stories in the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

"These results highlight the effectiveness of well-designed protected areas in fostering shark recovery, even in regions with intensive oil and gas development," the report continued.

In the waters off Hawai'i, the recovering tiger shark population has reduced the overgrazing of seagrass beds by green sea turtles — just one "positive cascading effect" of protecting sharks, according to Animals Around the Globe.

"Fin Finder allows scientists and the public to follow these incredible apex ocean predators in real time, helping us unlock critical information about their migration patterns and behavior in the Gulf," Greg Stunz, HRI senior executive director, said. "Tools like this are essential to understanding and protecting shark populations."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




