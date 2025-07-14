Scientists raise alarm as 'ghost forests' creep inland on East Coast: 'A process we are still looking at'

Saltwater is marching across Maryland's low-lying woodlands, killing trees and leaving behind what scientists call "ghost forests," reported news station WMDT.

What's happening?

Somerset County, Maryland, has been experiencing the effects of rising sea levels, which have been pushing marshes inland. Stephanie Stotts, professor of forest ecology at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, has been studying the phenomenon.

Specifically, Stotts' focus is on the cause of dying trees in the area. "That is a process we are still looking at," said Stotts, who noted that marsh saltwater moving inland can be hazardous to surrounding vegetation. "There is salt in the water and in the ground, then the trees can no longer use their osmotic gradient to pull the water into the tree."

Why are rising sea levels concerning?

According to Climate.gov, the global average sea level is eight to nine inches higher now than it was in 1880. Sea levels rise as glaciers and sea ice melt and temperatures increase, causing the water to expand. These are both consequences of rising global temperatures.

Human activities, such as livestock farming and burning fossil fuels, contribute to these rising temperatures. As the planet warms, extreme weather events become more common. Warmer air carries more moisture, and warmer oceans store extra heat, loading the atmosphere with storm fuel. That surplus energy drives heavier downpours and fiercer hurricanes that can lead to flooding, particularly in coastal communities.

This is what Maryland is experiencing. Extra seawater has to go somewhere. Somerset County's low elevation makes it an ideal spot for excess water to drain, pushing out marshlands and affecting the area's trees and vegetation.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Coastal scientists and experts are building buffers against damage from rising sea levels. Living shorelines are one way some coastal communities choose to make their homes more resilient against flooding. Others are designing floating homes that may be able to withstand structural damage from floods.

There are also steps you can take to slow global warming and its effects on weather systems. First, explore critical climate issues to better understand how everyday activities, such as driving and buying things you don't need, contribute to overheating. Then, make small changes, such as walking or biking more instead of driving or recycling rather than throwing away, to do your part to reduce emissions and help coastal communities thrive.

