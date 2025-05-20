Experts warn of cascading impacts from record-low sea ice levels: '[Affects] coastal communities around the world'

"Antarctica might seem remote, but changes around there can affect the global climate."

Melting sea ice is a global issue with far-reaching consequences.

As the Arctic and Antarctic are losing ice faster than expected, experts are noticing damaging ripple effects.

What is melting sea ice?

Sea ice forms on the surface of seawater that cools below freezing temperatures, often found in polar environments. It naturally forms in colder months and melts in warmer months.

However, rising temperatures across the globe have caused less ice to form and more ice to melt.

For example, the Arctic has lost about 70% of its ice volume since the 1980s, according to The Economist. In 2023, Antarctic sea ice levels reached a 2,000-year low, the BBC reported.

Why does melting sea ice matter?

NASA has noted that ice covers 10% of the planet, but is "disappearing rapidly." Its data shows that Greenland and Iceland lose about 268 billion metric tons of ice each year.

The significant loss of ice in naturally icy environments highlights how rising global temperatures are throwing natural systems out of balance.

While warmer temperatures cause sea ice to melt, melting sea ice can also make temperatures rise even faster.

Polar sea ice reflects sunlight to keep oceans cool, which helps cool the rest of the planet through sea currents. With less ice, the ocean absorbs more sunlight, which makes it less able to do its job.

When sea ice melts, it also raises water levels. NASA explained that floating sea ice starts as saltwater but eventually loses salt as it freezes, transforming into mostly or all freshwater.

Oceans contain saltwater. When freshwater ice melts into saltwater oceans, it changes the density of the water, leading to higher water levels. This sea level rise can lead to intense flooding during extreme weather events.

"Antarctica might seem remote, but changes around there can affect the global climate, and the melting ice sheets affect coastal communities around the world," warned Dr. Ariaan Purich, a climate scientist at Monash University, per The Guardian.

How climate awareness helps prevent melting sea ice

Human actions affect the planet in ways that speed up sea ice melt. For example, cutting down forests stops trees from absorbing heat-trapping gases. Meanwhile, if new buildings are constructed in those clearings, that will result in plenty of harmful pollution being released.

These activities exacerbate already rising global temperatures, making it more difficult for sea ice to form.

Addressing the roots of the warming planet can be expensive, but it's much more cost-effective than ignoring it.

For example, a World Economic Forum report has suggested that the average company could lose about 7% of its earnings each year by 2035 due to climate change-related events, like supply chain disruptions from extreme weather.

Every step toward awareness and action can protect the natural environments and processes we all rely on, including polar ecosystems.

