Special task force thwarts ongoing illegal operations, seizes equipment: 'Hot intelligence'

A special task force in Ghana halted an illegal gold mining operation, seizing equipment and arresting a suspected ringleader.

The National Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining Operations and Security (NAIMOS) carried out its operation last month across several sites in the country in the Amansie Central District, according to Ghana News.

NAIMOS was working with what officials called "hot intelligence," retaking a contested mining area legally owned by Asante Gold Corporation, but allegedly seized by illegal miners who have been operating in several communities. Illegal miners fled the site, but authorities were able to make one arrest of a suspected leader of the operation, who is facing prosecution while cooperating with police investigations.

In a second phase of the operation, NAIMOS officers dismantled several makeshift mining operations around Obuasi Airport, seizing equipment like motorbikes, vehicles, and water pumps.

Officials told the outlet that the operation was part of increased efforts to combat galamsey, which is the term used by locals to describe illegal mining taking place around Ghana, per the BBC.

Galamsey is big business in the country as global gold prices have risen, with 40% of Ghana's total output coming from small mines, according to Reuters. But galamsey is a dangerous business too, not just for the men operating the mines, who are exposed to injury and death from the mines themselves. Residents near these sites are suffering from pulmonary illnesses related to the heavy metals like lead and mercury being released into the atmosphere.

Those heavy metals are also going into the water supply, polluting once clear rivers with dangerous runoff. The BBC also reported that 4,726 hectares of land in seven of the country's 16 regions, including 34 of its forest reserves, were affected.

Ghana is rich in natural resources that have been exploited for hundreds of years, with the increase in illegal gold mining just serving as the latest reminder of the importance of proper resource management.

According to the BBC, there is an old adage that says, "There is no land in Ghana which doesn't have gold, even in the top soil. Ghana is gold." But sadly, that is being exploited by greedy businesspeople trying to capitalize on a resource that, while plentiful for now, is ultimately finite. Once the gold is gone, what will all the destroyed land, water, and air be worth?

With these dangers at the forefront of so many Ghanaian citizens' minds, the communications directorate of the Ministry of Lands encouraged local communities to cooperate with authorities to support anti-galamsey efforts. They encourage people to report illegal mining operations with a reminder of the national campaign slogan: "Help stop galamsey now."

