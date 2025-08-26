Authorities bust man for allegedly operating illegal mining operation: 'Further investigation is underway'

A man was arrested in the Philippines for conducting an illegal mining operation. According to a report by GMA Regional TV, the hydraulic excavator operator was illegally removing materials in Barangay Nangcaon, Opol, Misamis Oriental, an area in the southern portion of the country.

The operation involved extracting sand and gravel without the necessary approvals, thereby violating the Water Code of the Philippines. According to the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Northern Mindanao, the man arrested is facing theft charges.

"Drone footage and ground verification revealed a 4.88-hectare [12-acre] disturbed area with excavation depths averaging 3 meters, confirming the large-scale and sustained nature of the illegal activity and highlighting the severe environmental degradation of the river system," noted the bureau, per GMA Regional TV.

Investigations are ongoing, however. The man arrested was not the only guilty party involved in the operation, as information indicates potential corruption from a barangay official.

"Further investigation is underway to ensure that all responsible parties, particularly those in positions of power, are held fully accountable," the bureau reported.

Illegal operations like this not only abuse natural resources, but also heavily damage the environment for the people living in it. Extractions release harmful pollutants into the atmosphere, exacerbating rising global temperatures and fueling more powerful storms.

They also pollute local waterways as debris flows down from the main extraction site and enters nearby bodies of water. For people and wildlife in the area, extraction operations are not only disruptive but also destructive. The heavy machinery used for extracting materials generates noise pollution that impacts everyone. Plus, the setup of the extraction itself can cause significant habitat damage.

Unfortunately, illegal extraction operations are not uncommon and happen across the globe. In Indonesia, for example, investigations have revealed that a significant portion of the country's mining activities are illegal.

Moving forward, it's important for investigators to identify everyone involved in the operation to prevent further environmental destruction.

