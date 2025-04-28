Massive illegal mining scheme busted after years of hidden damage: 'Our forests continue to be destroyed'

Over the past year, Ghana has seen a massive boom in illegal gold mining activities.

Seven men were arrested in April in the Eastern Region of Ghana for allegedly operating an illegal mining enterprise.

Regional Operations Commander Samuel Amewornu led the arrests, and Eastern North Police Command officials took the men into custody, according to local outlet Adom Online. Few details surrounding the suspected illegal mining activities have been released to date.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander Isaac Kwadwo Asante reportedly issued a warning to property owners in relation to the alleged crimes. Asante says that anyone who allows illegal mining operations on their land could also be brought to justice.

Adom Online explained that Asante "emphasized the importance of collective action in the fight against illegal mining and urged the public to support security agencies in protecting the environment."

Over the past year, Ghana has seen a massive boom in illegal gold mining activities. This has coincided with a significant increase in the price of gold, which rose by around 40% over the course of 2024.

This has created cause for concern among some environmental activists in the area. Many have pointed to the use of mercury in illegal mining operations as a key factor in the recent destruction of many of the country's natural resources.

Mercury can be used in gold mining to separate gold from ore, forming a mixture that is then heated to vaporize the mercury and isolate the gold. This process, often used for illegal or "informal" gold mining, releases mercury into the environment, posing health risks to workers, nearby communities, and whole ecosystems.

According to a 2024 report from Africanews and Agence France-Presse, nearly half of Ghana's regions have been impacted by illegal mining operations. This includes nearly 5,000 hectares of forests that have been destroyed as well as rivers that have been polluted.

Ghanaian environmentalist Nehemiah Odjer-Bio noted the importance of the natural resources in many of the country's regions. "Ghana has a tropical forest rich in biodiversity, with different species of trees and animals that all perform important functions for the country and the world," Odjer-Bio told Africanews and AFP.

With illegal and unregulated mining having the potential to negatively impact human health and the health of the environment, it's worth looking at the related harms it may cause. Sexual and gender-based violence has been shown to exist in the mining sector. With small-scale or informal mining operations lacking proper oversight, there are indications that women and girls may be harmed disproportionately by such activities in countries around the world.

Illegal mining can also siphon off huge sums of money from the state economy and fuel further crime.

Odjer-Bio explained in 2024 that Ghana has "revised laws, put in place measures and systems to ensure that our forests are well protected, but despite this, our forests continue to be destroyed."

In the more recent reporting on the arrests in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Adom Online noted that police official Asante "appealed to the government to provide specialized training for police personnel in the operation of excavators to facilitate the effective seizure and transportation of equipment used by illegal miners."

Taken all together, this may underscore the need for improved policies and procedures that might support environmentalists and authorities alike in safeguarding communities and ecosystems from unregulated operations. Further policies in support of well-paid pro-environment jobs may also help to support workers in seeking livelihoods not in illegal mines but in sectors with the potential for sustainable economic growth over the long term.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.