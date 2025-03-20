  • Outdoors Outdoors

Government cracks down on decade-long illegal mining operation: 'We cannot afford to be complacent'

"The state government has a clear vision to sanitise the mining sector."

by Jenny Allison
"The state government has a clear vision to sanitise the mining sector."

Photo Credit: iStock

For many years, unlicensed and unregulated mining operations have been rampant in Niger. Now, the government is taking decisive action to stem the flow.

According to reporting from neighboring Nigeria's Premium Times, a recent raid of one unlicensed site resulted in the arrests of 33 suspected illegal miners and the seizure of mining equipment. Locals said that the site "had been active for over a decade." 

After their arrests, the miners were expected to be arraigned within 24 hours — a pace ostensibly meant to convey the urgency of the government's crackdown.

Yunusa Nahauni serves as the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Mineral Resources. "We cannot afford to be complacent," he told the Premium Times. "The state government has a clear vision to sanitise the mining sector, and we will continue to expose those hiding under the guise of mining while engaging in illegal activities."

Illegal mining is harmful to Niger's residents, economy, and environment. Since much of the activity is conducted by foreign nationals — particularly from China, per the Associated Press — generally profits are funneled directly to foreign buyers without Niger, more broadly, seeing a cent. In this case, the illegal mining was conducted under the guise of another company, the name of which was used on a false title without their consent.

Additionally, while lithium helps to power the clean economy, its extraction can still be harmful to the environment, as Euronews detailed. While it is ultimately less pollutive than oil and gas extraction, its mining still contaminates water and soil with heavy metals, which in turn filter up through the food chain. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The unregulated mining sites pose their own threats too. Unstable tunnels and holes frequently collapse and suffocate miners. What's worse, many of the people working these sites are children and they breathe in toxic particles all day, the AP noted in another report.

In order to fight back against illegal mining and its impacts, Niger's government has made its intentions clear — mining regulations are getting stronger, with only legitimate investors allowed to operate.

Do you think governments should ban the production of gas-powered lawn equipment?

Absolutely 💯

Yes — but not yet 👍

I don't know 🤷

Heck no 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x