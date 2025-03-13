Visitors outraged after discovering shocking aftermath at popular beach: 'What is wrong with people?'

Gender reveal parties have made numerous headlines in the past for their environmental damage. In 2020, a gender reveal party ignited the deadly El Dorado wildfire due to the use of a pyrotechnic device. Others have faced backlash for needless pollution by way of planes emitting colored powder. One Redditor joined the conversation as they posted to r/OrangeCounty a photo of a confetti mess from a gender reveal party at Shaw's Cove in Laguna Beach.

"Yes they eventually cleaned most of it up," the user wrote in the caption. "But it was over an hour later so what [about] the little pieces that flew everywhere else in that time?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user added that even if the confetti was biodegradable, it should not mean that it's okay to release that much confetti into the environment. This is especially true given how long the confetti lingered on the ground before they were told by a lifeguard to clean it up.

Thousands of Redditors upvoted the post, and hundreds flocked to the comments to express their disbelief with the family.

Litter from confetti is harmful to wildlife. A wedding photographer blogger explained, "The small pieces of confetti can be ingested by animals, blocking their digestive systems and leading to illness." They added, "Even if the confetti doesn't end up in an animal's stomach, it can still cause harm. Birds may use confetti to build nests, where it can become entangled in their feathers or harm their young."

Confetti is like any other form of litter. It can trickle down into waterways, contaminate soil, hurt land and aquatic animals, change the biodiversity of ecosystems, and harm humans.

People do not need to choose between a celebration and environmental safety — there are many ways to celebrate without environmental harm. Natural alternatives can be made from recycled materials. Also, while not advised to release in very open areas like the beach, biodegradable confetti is an option. Or, keep the party contained, forgoing confetti for a cake that reveals color inside.

Users agreed with the OP that this form of environmental neglect is problematic.

"The trash left on our beaches is inexcusable," one concerned user wrote. "What is wrong with people? "

Commenters even gave out tips for options that are easier, cheaper, and environmentally friendly.

"Wouldn't it be easier to invite some people over, BBQ, have a cake, and just announce it?" they asked.

