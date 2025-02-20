Visitor shares photos of upsetting discovery made in local park: 'One of the rudest things people can do'

Having a party in the beautiful outdoors can be a lot of fun, but cleaning up properly afterward is crucial for others to be able to enjoy the same experience. One Redditor recently shared photos of an upsetting after-party scene at a park.

The original poster shared two photos in the r/NorthVancouver subreddit showing garbage strewn across the grass, and — disappointingly — right next to a trash bin.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Amid the heap of trash was a torn garbage bag. The OP wrote, "Cleaning up after your party is nice. Leaving your garbage bag in the park is dumb. Unless you're a raccoon, and then it's brilliant."

Presumably, the party planners did clean up after themselves but didn't follow through on the final step of placing the garbage in a proper bin. A bag of trash left out in the open is like ringing the dinner bell for wildlife, which will tear it open, feast, and make a complete mess.

Not only did this situation result in litter spread around the park, it also taught nearby animals that this is a place to eat. Unfortunately, this creates a dangerous situation.

Inviting wildlife into an area commonly visited by humans can put them and people at risk. Using bear-resistant garbage bins prevents dangerous interactions between humans and wildlife, keeps the balance of ecosystems intact, and helps maintain an animal's natural foraging and hunting abilities.

Climate awareness begins with respect for nature and understanding your impacts on it.

Experiencing nature and enjoying time outdoors should lead to a greater appreciation for the environment while instilling a desire to protect it, not abuse it. People who are careless with or exploit the natural world inhibit the possibility for others to experience nature.

Other Redditors shared the OP's frustration with people who litter. One user wrote, "Why is it so hard to put it in your car and take it home? It isn't like you've got a ton of decaying waste!"

Another user said, "One of the rudest things people can do, really baffles me."

One exasperated Redditor shared, "I keep medical gloves in my car, and I'll clean stuff up to a certain extent, but WHY can't people do better?!?"

