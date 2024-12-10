Survey finds why nearly a third of tourists have avoided certain travel destinations — particularly people aged 18 to 34

Bucket lists are being drastically revised as travelers swap out dream tourism destinations amid changing climates.

What's happening?

The World Travel Market Global Travel Report released in November found that 29% of travelers from key global markets had passed on visiting a destination within the previous year because of weather concerns.

As the report observed, extreme weather is exacerbated by human-caused global heating, and places susceptible to wildfires, deadly storms, and excessive temperatures are becoming less appealing for vacationers.

In particular, people aged 18 to 34 — categorized as primarily Generation Z — were defined as the most likely to change travel plans because of shifting weather conditions, with 43% of this group saying they had reconsidered their plans.

Why is this trend concerning?

Tourism is a key income generator for a number of countries. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the sector's global economic contribution for 2024 is expected to be $11.1 trillion.

To put that into perspective, the WTTC suggested that's the equivalent of one in every 10 dollars generated worldwide.

It's also a key employment arena, with an estimated 348 million jobs in tourism globally. If there is a decline in tourist numbers, that could lead to an increase in unemployment and reduced local authority budgets that benefit residents.

The Global Travel Report referenced a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study that used "outdoor days" as a way to measure how recreation activities are changing amid the warming climate. In Thailand, it's predicted there will be 55 fewer outdoor days by 2100, while Canada will have 23 more. That could stop people from visiting Thailand because of an increase in days featuring unbearable heat, while Canada's snow-reliant ski resorts will also be impacted by warmer conditions.

Tourism does have its issues, though. Plane travel is a notable contributor of planet-warming gases, and the bad behavior of tourists has impacted historic and natural areas across the globe. What's more, local residents are being priced out of property and other essential items in tourist hotspots including Venice, Italy; Lisbon, Portugal; and Barcelona, Spain.

What can be done about a change in tourist attitudes?

It's not all bad news, as the WTM study pointed out that 65% of travelers understood the negative environmental impact that tourism can have. Meanwhile, Booking.com found that 74% of potential customers want more sustainable travel options, and 65% favor accredited sustainable accommodations.

"Travel is perhaps the industry most exposed to the climate emergency and the wider concerns around sustainability," said Juliette Losardo, exhibition director for WTM. "These are issues which are embedded into what travelers want and how the industry operates, but the report highlights some ways in which the industry can continue to grow while maintaining its commitment to reducing emissions."

Vacationing responsibly is no bad thing — and this can encourage a different kind of tourism — but reducing the rate of rising temperatures by cutting our production of planet-warming gases is essential, too.

One sustainability expert has provided tips and tricks to lower your polluting impact when traveling, such as packing lightly, taking a reusable water bottle, and avoiding flights that have connections.

