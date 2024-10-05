  • Outdoors Outdoors

Groups sound alarm over proposal to build new Canadian ski resort: 'It's outrageous'

"The B.C. government and the minister responsible for recovering the near-extinct … population have so far remained silent."

by Margaret Wong
"The B.C. government and the minister responsible for recovering the near-extinct ... population have so far remained silent."

Photo Credit: Bridal Veil Mountain Resort

The spotted owl may be harder to spot in Canada if a proposal to build a ski resort in its habitat goes through. 

What's happening?

In an open letter, Cheam First Nation and the Wilderness Committee are urging the British Columbia government to protect a designated Wildlife Habitat Area inhabited by the spotted owl from any construction.

The goal of these organizations is to stop the proposal to build Bridal Veil Mountain Ski Resort, which includes plans to stick two gondola runs through Elk Creek. As of now, the government has remained silent on the issue.

"It's outrageous the B.C. government and the minister responsible for recovering the near-extinct spotted owl population have so far remained silent about the Bridal Veil Mountain Ski Resort proposal," Wilderness Committee's Protected Areas Campaigner Joe Foy said. "From the get-go, they should have said there is no way this ski resort can ever move forward — and absolutely not in a wildlife habitat area. They need to speak up now loud and clear."

Why is protecting the spotted owl habitat important?

The spotted owl is the most endangered species of bird in Canada. If the construction of the ski resort goes through, the bird will lose even more of its habitat.

Additionally, this issue of destroying habitats extends beyond Canadian borders. In Indonesia, the maleo bird is at risk of extinction due to construction activities that disrupt their nesting grounds and natural habitat. 

Watch now: Climate scientist dispels misconception that burning wood pollutes more than burning dirty energy

Protecting these areas helps preserve the species that live in them and maintain the delicate balance of ecosystems. Natural habitats also benefit humans, as they promote pollination, water purification, and carbon sequestration. Disrupting them with construction risks losing these natural processes, which can lead to increased pollution and contribute to the Earth's overheating.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What's being done about the spotted owl habitat?

Cheam First Nation has proposed a smaller gondola run, the Cascade Skyline Gondola, that avoids the owl's habitat. However, the organization has been waiting for its approval for many years.

It is their hope that through the open letter, the government and minister Nathan Cullen of Water, Land and Resource will openly block the construction of the invasive Bridal Veil Mountain Ski Resort in the spotted owl's area.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x