Officials catch and charge couple accused of stealing from national park: 'Clear warnings [prohibited] visitors from entering the area'

Two visitors at a Utah national park are facing federal charges after allegedly damaging and stealing from a protected historical site that tells the story of how the American West was settled.

The incident occurred at Cave Springs Cowboy Camp in Canyonlands National Park, where cowboys made their home in the late 1800s, according to Fox 4. Per court documents, Roxanne McKnight, 39, and Dusty Spencer, 43, of Durango, Colorado, are accused of crossing protective fencing despite clear warning signs in March 2024.

"This historic camp was protected by fencing and clear warnings prohibiting visitors from entering the area, which McKnight and Spencer disregarded," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah stated. The pair allegedly stole antique nails on display and tampered with historic horse equipment and cabinetry at the camp.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

This situation is particularly concerning because Cave Springs wasn't just home to cowboys. Archaeological evidence shows Native American ancestors lived in these canyons thousands of years ago, per the National Park Service. The site was carefully chosen near a dependable water source — Indigenous peoples and settlers recognized the importance of sustainable resources in this challenging landscape.

Preserving these historic sites isn't just about protecting old buildings and artifacts. It's about safeguarding our shared cultural heritage and learning valuable lessons about living sustainably in harmony with the natural environment. When visitors disrespect these protected areas, they rob future generations of the opportunity to connect with and learn from our past.

These visitors' alleged actions could have lasting consequences for both the historic site and the surrounding ecosystem. Protected areas like Canyonlands National Park serve as crucial habitats for native wildlife, and human interference can disrupt these delicate natural balances.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

As of the Nov. 8 news report, McKnight and Spencer were scheduled to appear in court to face multiple charges, including theft of government property valued at less than $1,000 and disturbing archaeological resources. The National Park Service was investigating the case.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.