Landscaper shares video of surprise visitor during backyard project: 'So cute'

Not everyone might be glad to see a slithering, surprise visitor in a garden, but TikToker Kym (@kymcombs2) was delighted to see one while working in a client's yard.

"Hi, little guy! I'm glad I didn't get you with my shovel," they say in a video.

According to fellow TikTok users, this "little guy," with its light stripes along its back, looks a lot like a garter snake. One of the world's most benign snakes, it is not only harmless to humans but also constitutes a great addition to your garden. By preying on a range of species from slugs to small rodents, they make for the most natural pest control you could find, Growing with Nature explains.

"Look at that orange and black tongue. Wow," the creator says. "Be free and live prosperous and happy."

And that's where you can help.

While garter snakes can adapt to many habitats, they need shelter, water, and food, which a wild garden provides. Upgrading to a natural lawn or rewilding your yard is not only a favor to yourself, as these types of landscaping require less maintenance and, therefore, less money, but also to biodiversity.

Even if you choose to rewild small patches of your garden, you will enjoy the types of encounters like the OP had. Insect pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and beetles will also visit, and given that nearly 80% of the 1,400 crops grown around the world to produce the global food supply require animal pollination, that is a visit to be excited about.

Several commenters were equally excited by this slithering visitor as the OP.

"Awww I used to catch them when I was a kid. So cute!" one TikToker commented.

"So glad he got to live another day and keep the rodents away!!" another said.

