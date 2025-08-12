Woman makes stunning discovery while rescuing snake in dire condition: 'We were very focused'

The combined efforts of a caring homeowner and rescue organization once again helped save an entangled creature. In this case, the kind act came with a live birth — right in a rescuer's hand.

As The Dodo reported, two rescuers from the Tidewater Wildlife Rescue, Serenity Reiner and her partner Daniel, responded to a call about a garter snake tangled in a yard.

Reiner told The Dodo, "We were very focused." One quickly cut away the netting, and the other held it gently.

Little did they know they were protecting a pregnant snake. The rescuers helped welcome two baby snakes into the world right in their hands as the mother gave birth.

Thanks to the homeowners' and rescuers' quick efforts, "Everything turned out OK."

According to Reiner, more babies likely came later as the mother and her hatchlings were released back into the wild.

The story shows how nature can provide surprises when creatures are allowed to thrive. For example, the once thought extinct Berezowski's reed snake popped up again in the mountains of Sichuan Province in China.

The Tidewater Wildlife Rescue serves the urgent needs of the Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. When a fishing line snared a juvenile pelican, the organization was there to help, as Chesapeake Bay Magazine reported.

A post on the Tidewater Wildlife Rescue Instagram page also showed senior rescuer Robin in action when a fishing lure entangled a Great Blue Heron to a tree branch in the water.

Protecting wildlife supports the biodiversity essential for a healthy ecosystem. Garter snakes help reduce destructive rodent populations while being prey for other creatures like hawks and owls. Their movement around aquatic and terrestrial environments allows them to transfer nutrients between both areas.

However, conservation goes beyond organizations and trained rescuers. Some have taken on removing invasive snakes for cash prizes. People can also take local action by being more cautious about not leaving out trash, fishing lines, and anything else that an animal can become impaled on or entangled in.

Plus, Reiner advised homeowners to use animal-safe netting. According to ACT.gov, if you can easily poke your finger through the netting mesh, animals can likely become tangled in it.

If you live in the southeastern Virginia area and see wildlife in need of urgent rescue, call the organization on 757-255-8710.

