Gardener seeks advice after yard is invaded by uncontrolled pests: 'Are there any natives that can compete?'

"My main goal is to increase my native plant biomass and diversity."

A Redditor reached out to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit about keeping invasive winter annuals at bay. Eventually, their goal is to eliminate them for good.

The OP lives in Central Virginia and has been turning their property into a native landscape. However, they've noticed chickweed, deadnettle, and other non-native plants have spread while other species have gone dormant.

"Are there any natives that can compete?" asked the OP.

Invasive plants encroach on native species and ruin habitats for local wildlife and pollinators. Their rapid growth also causes headaches for homeowners, including higher maintenance costs, lower property value, and foundation damage. As such, many people are replacing invasive flora with native-plant lawns and gardens.

Native plants are already adapted to the local environment and thrive with little irrigation, fewer harmful chemicals, and less care. In turn, homeowners can save money and help restore damaged ecosystems by growing native plants in their yard.

A healthy ecosystem is vital for pollinators such as bees, birds, and butterflies that are essential to the global food supply. According to experts, food demand will increase by over 50% by 2050 worldwide, with more of the population facing food insecurity amid crop declines.

Planting native flora and mowing less often is the first step to rewilding an outdoor space. Homeowners can also replace their lawns with eco-friendly options like clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping.

Even a partial lawn replacement benefits homeowners and the environment. By allowing their yards to grow wild, homeowners can save $225 annually on water and $100 on fertilizers.

Redditors were quick to offer the original poster advice. One user commented that winter is a "great time to get out there and weed without getting heatstroke."

"Chickweed, cress, dandelions are all healthy salad greens," another Redditor wrote. "Eat the weeds whenever possible." Of course, make sure anything you consume is free of harmful pesticides and other chemicals.

To achieve this, they're planting ground cover, including Chrysogonum virginianum or australe Eco-Lacquered Spider.

