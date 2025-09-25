  • Outdoors Outdoors

Gardener 'thrilled' after snapping photo of unexpected visitor in backyard: 'A first for me'

by Rachel Beyer
"That’s a nice one."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Seeing wild animals in your yard can feel like a testament to the life that truly exists in your garden. A gardener in Long Island posted a photo captioned "Snake! That is a first for me," to Reddit's r/NativePlantGardening subreddit after spotting their first snake in their native plant garden, and was "thrilled" to make the discovery.

People in the comments identified the snake as a garter snake and had a lot to say about them. Native gardens often attract a variety of bugs and pollinators, so a wild snake is another beneficial member of the wildlife to be expected, possibly.  

In the Reddit thread, multiple people replied that the snake is harmless, gentle, and likely beneficial for the garden, as it does a good job of managing field mice and "other critters in check." One commenter pointed out that although garters are mild and not dangerous to people, there are bacterial risks, so it is important to handle them with care. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The resource Growing With Nature confirms that garter snakes eat many common pests in gardens (like slugs or rodents) and are harmless to humans. Having one around may help control pests without the use of harmful chemicals. 

Native landscaping also helps pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and moths, access food and reduces the need for water, fertilizer, and pesticides. Combined, these make native plant gardens low-maintenance and better for the environment and the wildlife that contributes. 

To attract beneficial wildlife like these snakes, consider that they often use warm rock piles or sunny stones in gardens to bask, and thick groundcovers can provide safe hiding places for them, according to seasoned gardeners. And yes, even healthy reptiles and amphibians can carry Salmonella bacteria, according to the CDC. Hence, it's best to wash your hands after touching a reptile or anything the reptile has made contact with. 

"That's a Garter Snake," a commenter wrote

"We used to catch these for fun when I was a kid. That's a nice one. It's good luck if it sticks around…They're quite gentle and completely harmless…" another added in the thread.

"I didn't realize they were social. I also had one who would lay in my lavender sort of suspended in the middle on the various branches. I love seeing them in their little routines," a third commenter who is familiar with the snake wrote.

