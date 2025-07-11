Expert gardener shares hack for growing near endless supply of basil: 'Truly love'

"I don't have enough space for all of this!!!"

A gardening expert is revealing the secret to growing an endless supply of basil, perfect for home cooking and even sharing with friends.

The scoop

Master gardener Angela Judd, who posts on YouTube under the Growing In The Garden (@GrowingInTheGarden) account, shares the secret to keeping basil plants producing leaves: harvest often. She shows a simple method for harvesting, using garden clippers to trim full stems of the leaves.

She notes that the leaves should be gathered before the plant flowers. The Old Farmer's Almanac says the perfect time to harvest basil is when the plant hits 6 to 8 inches in height and to pick the leaves in the morning when they're at their juiciest.

How it's helping

Home gardening has a host of benefits. Not only does it reduce grocery bills by supplementing with fresh produce from an environment controlled by the grower, but it's also known to improve mental and physical health.

Gardening also requires a moderate amount of physical activity, which can reduce stress and anxiety while keeping gardeners moving.

Home gardening is good for the planet, too. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 30% to 40% of food supplies in the country are discarded annually. That's about 1,000 pounds per person per year.

Growing your own food cuts down on food waste. Instead of buying mass-produced, globally shipped produce in a store that could spoil before use, gardeners grow what they need and often preserve the rest or share with friends and neighbors.

What everyone's saying

Commenters expressed their excitement about this hack, one saying: "Truly LOVE me some basil."

Some shared tips for once the basil is harvested. "I store my cut basil in a Ziploc with a damp paper towel in the fridge and it lasts a long time," commented another user.

"I put mine in water in glass jars along my windowsill," suggested a commenter. "I use it as needed.. the rest roots & I replanted some.. but now I have too much! So I'm letting my older ones go to seed. I don't have enough space for all of this!!!"

