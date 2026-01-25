Gardener shares stunning image of tiny backyard visitor: 'What a beautiful blend of colors'

Gardening offers several mental and physical health benefits, but a garden and a yard full of plants provide so much more, including wildlife.

One Redditor took to r/frogsonflowers to share a photo of their garden's latest tiny visitor.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The photo showed an adorable frog perched on some leaves.

The poster wrote, "Not many flowers left in my garden, so they've moved on to the Japanese maples!"

Fellow Redditors were fond of the little guy and eager to gush over it.

"What a beautiful blend of colors," one person commented about the green of the frog against the brown of the trees' leaves.

Another Reddit user wrote, "He prefers pinks and mauves? An excellent balance!!"

While the original poster didn't mention what plants were in their garden, it's likely the garden contained native plants. Native plants are one of the easiest ways to attract more wildlife to your yard.

Rewilding a lawn with plants native to your gardening zone can attract frogs as well as birds, pollinators, and small mammals. Pollinators are vital to protecting human food supplies since they increase the efficiency and diversity of crop pollination.

Plus, birds and predatory insects will manage pests in gardens, making gardening that much simpler. Best of all, watching wildlife in its natural habitat can enhance relaxation.

Switching from a monoculture lawn to a native one provides benefits beyond additional wildlife, though. Native plants require far less maintenance and water than non-native ones, which saves gardeners time and money.

These plants are also hardier than non-native plants, so they're better able to hold up in all kinds of bad weather. Native plants last longer and save gardeners money on replacements. Depending on the plant used, some native plants can even prevent soil erosion and limit water runoff.

Making the switch to a yard full of native plants might take a bit of time, but it's more than worth it. Getting started is easy, too. You can plant some clover or buffalo grass in a corner of your garden and still see benefits.

Even if you only plant a couple of native plants, it likely won't be long until small visitors start showing up to greet you, too.

