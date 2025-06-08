  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials unveil bold plan to expand 'mosaic' park with rare animal species: 'We will create new ... ways for people to enjoy'

by Gabriel Holton
Photo Credit: Norfolk Wildlife Trust

One of the oldest woods in England just got a little bigger — and a lot more hopeful.

The Norfolk Wildlife Trust has officially expanded Foxley Wood, a 6,000-year-old ancient woodland in North Norfolk, by more than a third, according to a recent article from the BBC.  

A nearly 100-acre land purchase, made possible by generous legacy gifts from supporters, this expansion is a big win for conservation and for anyone who believes people and nature belong side by side.

Foxley is already Norfolk's largest ancient woodland and has long been recognized as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. While the site has been protected, this new addition opens the door for something more: restoration

The Trust plans to create a "mosaic of habitats" that will invite back rare species like purple emperor butterflies and treecreepers in addition to constructing new paths for people to explore responsibly, said Steve Collin, an area manager for the trust, per the BBC.

"We will create new and eco-friendly ways for people to enjoy some of Norfolk's most special wild places," Collin said.

The land was secured in part through legacies from Graham Churchyard and Adrian Gunson, both longtime supporters of local conservation.

"We have always loved Norfolk and its rich and varied wildlife," said Tricia Gunson, the widow of Adrian Gunson, per the BBC. "I'm very happy to release Adrian's legacy to help with this purchase."

It is the kind of story that shows what lasting impact personal choices can have—not just for plants and pollinators, but for local families, school groups, and anyone looking for a quiet walk through the bluebells.

And there's more where that came from. From turning busy highways into wildlife highways to rewilding farmland across the UK, grassroots conservation is gaining traction. Foxley's expansion is another step toward a greener, more livable future — one that honors the past while making space for what's next.

