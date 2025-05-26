Lawmakers pass new bill that could solve dangerous problem on US roadways: 'Improving the safety'

"The bill builds upon the progress over the past five-plus years that the Legislature has made."

A newly passed bill in Oregon aims to greatly improve driving safety in the state while also protecting local wildlife.

House Bill 2978 was passed by Oregon lawmakers in an attempt to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions. The bill also looks to increase coordination between transportation and fish and wildlife agencies. More specifically, HB 2978 establishes an advisory group to guide the development of wildlife crossings and ensures that wildlife corridor connectivity is considered and incorporated in future transportation projects.

As reported by the Central Oregonian, the state has previously installed many wildlife crossings, with a majority built along U.S. Highway 97 outside of Bend, Oregon. The crossings were put in place to protect migrating elk and mule deer that pass across roadways in the summer and winter.

An Oregon Legislative report in 2024 stated that since the completion of wildlife crossings in Lava Butte, there was an 85% reduction in the number of wildlife-vehicle collisions in the fenced areas of projects.

According to HB 2978, there will also be a "training program, established in coordination with the State Department of Fish and Wildlife, that is designed to educate relevant Department of Transportation employees and other stakeholders on the interaction of transportation systems and infrastructure with wildlife and wildlife habitats."

Jeremy Austin, wild lands and water program director for Central Oregon LandWatch, noted the significance of the bill and its overall importance. "The bill builds upon the progress over the past five-plus years that the Legislature has made on wildlife connectivity and improving the safety of our roadways," Austin told the Central Oregonian.

Despite being passed, HB 2978 will not provide any additional funding for future wildlife crossings. State Sen. Anthony Broadman explained that the lack of state funding won't hinder the bill's future success. "Having a well organized and well coordinated program makes Oregon a strong candidate for federal or philanthropic funding for projects," Broadman said.

