Officials issue warning as aggressive growth takes over vast region: 'Unstoppable'

Fountain grass, an invasive plant that originates from northeast Africa, is taking over the Region of Murcia in Spain, and it's become so prolific that officials have deemed it an "environmental crisis."

What's happening?

According to Murcia Today, the "unstoppable weed" is rapidly spreading along roadsides, bike lanes, and in protected natural areas.

The plant, scientifically known as Pennisetum setaceum, is very difficult to eradicate because it reproduces quickly, especially after being cut or burned. It's also a serious fire risk during droughts and in the summer months. But lately, in the rainy season, the plant is thriving due to all the moisture.

First introduced to the region in the early 2000s in Murcia's business district, the plant has spread like wildfire and practically taken over every roadside ditch and median. Like pampas grass, the wind can carry fountain grass seeds for miles, making it easy for it to reach new places.

Why is the invasive species concerning?

When invasive species like fountain grass flourish in an area, they outcompete native plants for vital resources such as sunlight, water, and nutrients, and they can throw the ecosystem out of balance.

Fountain grass isn't just bad for the environment, but it also poses a risk to drivers, as it grows more than three feet tall and can obstruct visibility. Even cyclists are having problems as it has taken over their bike lanes, forcing them closer to cars.





It's not a problem exclusive to Spain, either. Invasive plants have also spread throughout California, and efforts are underway to plant more native species.

Meanwhile, the invasive black mustard plant has also spread prolifically in Colorado, but some locals are encouraging others to pick and cook it as a delicious solution.

What's being done to stop its spread?

As for the fountain grass, Murcia Today reported that in 2024, a "large-scale clearing operation was carried out across various parts of the municipality," with one of the main roadways as the focus.

In 2026, the Department of Public Works will issue new plans to keep fighting the spread of the plant.

One way you can help combat invasive species is by planting a native garden to attract bees and butterflies, which also benefits your water bill and conserves resources.

In Scotland, officials are planting "wee forests" full of native plants at schools and throughout cities, helping improve air quality while reconnecting people with the natural world.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







