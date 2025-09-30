Communities stunned by 'wee forests' springing up in cities: 'A rich experience'

"We shouldn't lose those fragments, because they have value as a whole."

Across the UK and beyond, tiny but mighty forests are popping up in unexpected places — from schoolyards to city edges — and communities are already reaping the benefits.

The BBC described how Scotland's "wee forests" pack hundreds of native plants and trees into a space about the size of a tennis court using the Miyawaki method. These mini woodlands grow much faster than traditional plantings on larger pieces of land. And supporters say the forests create cooler microclimates, improve air quality, and help people reconnect with nature right in their community.

Research also shows that children who spend time in green spaces have better mental health. That's why Scotland is working to plant many of these wee forests near schools, particularly in under-resourced areas, ensuring kids can grow alongside the trees they help plant. From cooler temperatures in the community to flood protection and carbon storage, these small patches of forest offer big benefits.

They're great for the ecosystem, too. A 2022 study found that groups of smaller forests may actually host more species overall than a single large one, creating "stepping stones" for wildlife to navigate fragmented landscapes. Early results in the UK are promising; locals near Queen Margaret University's wee forest have tracked more butterflies, birds, amphibians, and bees returning to these sites within just a few years.

While they may not be the complete answer to protecting biodiversity, and critical areas like the Amazon rainforest are still incredibly important, these small woodlands add up.

"They are wee, so it's not the answer to everything," said Karen Morrison, the project officer at NatureScot, who supports the rollout of wee forests in Scotland, per the BBC. "But locally, a well designed, well chosen site can be really good."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

For residents living near these wee forests, the proof is already taking root. Buzzing pollinators, shaded spaces, and kids excited to get muddy learning about the world around them.

"We've got a lovely group of active primary school kids, all engaged, happy as Larry, and there's a rich experience," said Queen Margaret lecturer Patrick Boxall, per the BBC.

"Because every small patch is slightly different from the other, when you put them all together in a landscape, the entire landscape can have more biodiversity," added Federico Riva, a scientist at the Instituut voor Milieuvraagstukken in the Netherlands. "We shouldn't lose those fragments, because they have value as a whole."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



