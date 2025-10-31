Man shares surprisingly delicious method for tackling pesky invasive plant: 'I hadn't thought of that'

"You cannot overharvest it."

A recent TikTok video is turning an annoying backyard weed into an easy kitchen snack, and along the way, it offers a surprising solution to a growing fire risk.

In the video, Nick (@nickmannfil) shows viewers how to identify, harvest, and cook black mustard, a fast-spreading invasive plant found all over Southern California.

If you've ever driven down a SoCal freeway, chances are you've seen it. It's tall, leafy, and often covered in small yellow flowers.

While it may look harmless, black mustard is actually a major fire hazard. It dries out in the summer and becomes perfect kindling for wildfires. That's part of why Nick encourages people to pick it when they see it.

"You cannot overharvest it," he explains. "It will just die in a few months, stay there, and then be kindling for fires."

In the clip, Nick compares black mustard to a similar plant called shortpod mustard. Both are edible.

Black mustard is spicy and sharp, while shortpod mustard tastes more like broccoli. He notes that shade-grown plants have a milder flavor and recommends cooking short pod leaves before eating since they're a bit fuzzy when raw.

Nick's favorite way to enjoy black mustard? Turning the leaves into crispy chips.

He coats them with oil and salt, bakes them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes, and ends up with a snack that's flavorful and waste-free.

Besides being a tasty snack, foraging for invasive plants can actually help communities in a real way.

Removing fast-growing species like black mustard makes room for native plants to return, which supports bees, butterflies, and birds. It also reduces fuel for fires, a growing concern in drought-prone areas.

By learning to safely harvest and use what's already growing wild, people can help protect their neighborhoods while cutting down on waste. It's a small step, but one that adds up to a cleaner, safer future for everyone.

Commenters were quick to share their excitement and their own ideas.

"Chips! I hadn't thought of that. Brilliant," one person wrote.

Another chimed in with a kitchen tip: "I collect the seeds, mix them with yellow mustard seed to mellow the flavor and make fermented mustard condiment."

