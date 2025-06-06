Officials pass new law that will prohibit commercial development in state parks: 'We're just not going to stand for it'

Florida has taken a giant leap forward in the effort to preserve its state parks and prevent them from being used by developers.

On May 22, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed CS/CS/HB 209, or the State Land Management bill, into law. The legislation creates the Florida State Park Preservation Act, which aims to protect Florida's state parks from commercial development.

The law prohibits the construction of lodging, golf courses, and other sports facilities within state parks. It also mandates public hearings and digital access to land management plans, ensuring public oversight and transparency in park management.

Sponsored by Florida State Representatives John Snyder and Peggy Gossett-Seidman, the bill passed through the Florida House of Representatives and Senate unanimously before being signed into law by Governor DeSantis. CS/CS/HB 209 comes in response to public concerns about proposed development projects from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

According to a press release, the state launched its 2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative with the goal to expand public access, increase outdoor activities, and provide new lodging options across Florida's state parks.

The initiative was hailed as a move to reinforce the state's "dedication to conservation, the outdoor recreation economy, and a high quality of life for Floridians."

After the 2024-25 Great Outdoors Initiative was met with widespread pushback in the state, Florida's DEP decided to reverse course, paving the way for CS/CS/HB 209.

Following the law's signing, it will go into effect on July 1, 2025. The move will offer protection to Florida's 175 state parks, which span over 800,000 acres.

As noted by Florida State Representative Anna Eskamani, the preservation of Florida's state parks goes far beyond partisan politics.

"I do think the environment continues to be one of those topics that can build bridges," Eskamani told Fox 13. "And oftentimes, it's not red versus blue. It's people versus corporations."

Florida State Representative Lindsay Cross echoed the same sentiments of unity.

"The idea of putting golf courses and mega-hotels in our state parks, as Floridians, we're just not going to stand for it," Cross said.

