State officials defy governor's controversial development push with surprising vote: 'We want to make sure it … becomes law'

"There's been concern from the governor's office on it."

In a shocking move, the Florida Senate blocked an amendment to the State Park Preservation Act, which, if it is passed without this revision, will protect state parks from being developed into golf courses, hotels, and more, as the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The move by the Republican-dominated legislature is a rare win in Florida amid Ron DeSantis and his administration's development plans for state lands.

The controversial governor proposed building within three state parks in August, with projects including golf courses, pickleball courts, and 350-room hotels. Within a week, the administration noted the plans were on hold; it had faced considerable backlash from the public.

"I can think of few issues that united and galvanized folks so quickly across all spectrums than the prospects of golf courses being put on state parks," Sen. Jennifer Bradley said last month, per the Times.

If passed, the State Park Preservation Act would codify protections for Florida's prized park system, banning development that could threaten conservation of these natural lands, as detailed by the Pensacola News Journal. Those in support of the struck-down amendment, however, raised concerns over limiting development opportunities should the parks system acquire new land.

The amendment touted that developments could exist in state parks if they wouldn't "substantially harm" the environment, according to Sen. Joe Gruters, who proposed the now-failed amendment, according to the Times.

However, the Senate questioned the authority of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to define the meaning of "substantial harm" under the proposed amendment; the agency initiated the controversial park development plans proposed by the administration last year.

The House bill was strengthened by lawmakers, who banned hotels and golf courses by closing loopholes in the legislation's language. The Senate reinforced the House's move by rejecting the amendment, once again denying Gov. DeSantis' wishes to develop within state parks.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the bill, sponsored by Sen. Gayle Harrell, passed the Senate and headed to the governor's desk May 1. Gov. DeSantis indicated this week that he would sign the bill, even though it has yet to make its way to his desk, according to an update from the publication on May 7. But even with this last hurdle, unanimous, bipartisan support for the legislation in both the state's House and Senate is impossible to ignore.

"There's been concern from the governor's office on it, and I've had conversations with them," Harrell recently said, per the Times. "I want to work with them to make sure we get a bill across the finish line. ... We want to make sure it is signed and becomes law."

"These are precious natural resources preserving the epitome of real Florida across our state. I am delighted and grateful that Gov. DeSantis will support this legislation," Rep. Allison Tant, a member of the Florida Parks Foundation Board of Directors, added after hearing the news that Gov. DeSantis would support the legislation, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.