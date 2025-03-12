  • Business Business

Florida lawmakers rally together for unexpected move regarding new public policies: 'I'm just very enthusiastic'

"We have worked hard to improve our state parks."

by Amy Boyington
Florida's state parks have scored a major win for nature lovers and environmental advocates. A bill protecting these spaces from building hotels and sporting areas advanced through a state Senate committee, the Tampa Bay Times reported

The bill still needs to make it through several parts of the legislative process, but it's one step closer to becoming law. "I'm just very enthusiastic about this bill," Democratic Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith said. 

The State Park Preservation Act was drafted as a response to Governor Ron DeSantis' administration's proposal to construct hotels, pickleball courts, and golf courses in Florida's state parks. 

The proposal received significant backlash, Fast Company reported.

"We have worked hard to improve our state parks," former Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Our vision did not contemplate the addition of golf courses and hotels."

The effect of building on natural habitats is the main concern, according to an article from Wink News. Some also worry about the herbicides and pesticides required for golf course maintenance. These chemicals are harmful to humans, potentially contributing to cancer and other health problems. They also pollute groundwater that wildlife and people rely on.

But the State Park Preservation Act could change Florida's parks for the better. The bill would prevent building on state park land for anything that isn't "conservation-based." It defines conservation-based recreation as fishing, hiking, swimming, jogging, and similar activities.

This move helps keep Florida's parks wild, scenic, and accessible to all.

For Floridians and out-of-staters alike, passing the bill could create more opportunities to enjoy the parks' landscapes without commercial interference. Instead of crowded resorts or expansive golf courses, visitors will continue to find serene hiking trails and diverse wildlife.

Keeping these green spaces underdeveloped is also a must for protecting Florida's fragile ecosystems and vulnerable species, such as the scrub jay and Gulf sturgeon.

The bill's advancement was also due to a bipartisan vote, signaling that people on all sides of the political spectrum want change. 

"Our state parks are so unique, we want to make sure that they are there for the enjoyment and the conservation of our natural resources," said the bill's sponsor, Republican Senator Gayle Harrell.

You can advocate for protecting parks in your state by taking local action. Attend public meetings, sign petitions, and reach out to your lawmakers to support conservation efforts. Joining local environmental groups and participating in park cleanups are additional ways to spark change.

