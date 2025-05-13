Scientists discover unexpected way alligators help the environment: 'Guardians of the Everglades'

"Do they command respect? Yes. But are they monsters? Are they to be feared? No."

They may look frightening, but alligators are great for the environment, which makes them great for us.

Alligators are ancient creatures, with ancestors dating back 245 million years, according to National Geographic. Although these reptiles can grow up to 12 feet, per the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and have a rather fearsome appearance, a new study suggests that they are a vital part of Florida's ecosystem, the BBC reported.

When it comes to animals and the environment, much of the debate covers the effects of methane from farming or the destruction of habitats impacting various species. However, what may be lesser known is that some animals have a positive impact on the environment around them, and alligators are one example.

The BBC report focused on members of the Miccosukee Tribe in the north of Florida's Everglades who live in harmony with a 60-year-old alligator playfully dubbed Mama Gator. This new research shows that alligators are "guardians of the Everglades" and help protect ecosystems.

These reptiles carry around nutrients that enrich ecosystems by traveling from marshes into freshwater, per the study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology. Their habitats and nests also provide shelter for frogs and fish and encourage plant growth, meaning that the area's biodiversity flourishes.

Alligators have faced near-extinction due to hunting and the fashion industry's penchant for leather, but conservationists helped save the species from being wiped out. Today, over 3 million alligators live in Florida and Louisiana, according to the BBC.

Saving a species from endangerment is a massive win for animals and humans alike. Now, more protections can be put in place to protect the species. With more knowledge of alligators' importance to ecosystems, people will be less likely to hunt them or cause damage to their habitats.

Conservation of land and the creatures that live there is vital for the planet's biodiversity. It not only helps prevent the extinction of animals but also provides natural beauty for people to enjoy and protects those who rely on these natural environments for food or employment.

From conserving forests and wetlands to eradicating invasive species, many scientists are working tirelessly to protect the flora and fauna that the planet relies on to survive.

For members of the Miccosukee Tribe, living in harmony with local animals is a way of life. Kendall Osceola, a staff member at the Miccosukee Indian Village cultural center, said: "We were always told if there's a body of water in Florida, there's going to be an alligator in there. … Yet Miccosukee stories depict them as 'benevolent creatures.'"

Biologist Christopher Murray also hopes that humans and alligators can live in close proximity in peace: "Do they command respect? Yes. But are they monsters? Are they to be feared? No."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.