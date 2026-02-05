Residents take action as large reptiles take over US region: 'Kinda like [an] … Easter hunt'

"Every one counts when we're trying to get rid of these."

Living up to the Florida Man and Florida Woman reputation, a number of Floridians took a recent cold snap as the perfect opportunity to get outside and interact with stunned lizards.

As WFLX reported in a video segment, they were providing a public service by using the frigid weather to help address the state's green iguana invasion.

The news outlet spoke with local Jed Larkin outside of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Tequesta Field Laboratory.

"It's kinda like a redneck Easter egg hunt," Larkin joked.

Larkin and his family captured 20 of the invasive species, which made a nice chunk of the over 900 collected at the site.

"To be stuck inside feels like a crime," Larkin remarked. "So, we just went out and had a little adventure for the day."

Tequesta was one of five collection points across the state. The reason for the surge in iguana captures was twofold. The cold weather made the iguanas fall out of trees, making them easier pickings for locals.

A state executive order that lasted for two days allowed anyone to capitalize on the moment to collect iguanas and bring them in. Under typical circumstances, only property owners or those with permission or permits to do so on private or public lands are allowed to capture and transport them.

Florida recently adjusted the rules to make that process more straightforward, and this move showed another proactive approach to the issue.

Green iguanas are a pure menace in the state, as the FWC noted. The invasive species eats the fruits and vegetables of homeowners, can threaten local endangered animals like tree snails, and does a number on infrastructure.

Locals have found success in humanely killing them and using them as part of recipes for one thing. Others have sold them out-of-state for domestication as pets. The ones dropped off at the collection site were destined for that fate, or for euthanasia and use in products.

The unusual cold weather worked to Florida's advantage, with a healthy group of citizens who like getting out into nature (sometimes in questionable fashion) with all types of animals.

"Every one counts when we're trying to get rid of these species," an official told Fox 29.

