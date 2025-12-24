Report sheds light on expert 'cowboy' enlisted in fight against harmful creatures: 'I tell people to go in hands first'

"I get a lot of people who have done everything … and this is something they haven't done."

Florida's battle with various invasive species has launched an increasingly popular method for controlling populations of non-native green iguanas across the state — and it involves diving in headfirst.

What's happening?

The Palm Beach Post detailed a new style of iguana hunting. Mike Kimmel, known online as the Python Cowboy, leads guided hunts targeting invasive green iguanas in South Florida canals. In online videos, Kimmel and his clients, who are hunting alongside him, are seen leaping headfirst into the canal to grab fleeing iguanas by hand.

"I tell people to go in hands first," Kimmel said, per the Post. "Sometimes they get nervous and go in feet first, and you can't catch an iguana with your feet."

Kimmel said the approach is often the fastest way to capture the reptiles when they escape into water. He offers the experience to clients, many of whom travel from across the U.S. and abroad to participate. Hunts start at $1,250 per outing, and about 10% of clients attempt the dives themselves.

"I get a lot of people who have done everything, they've been to Africa, they are guides themselves, they've hunted everywhere, and this is something they haven't done," Kimmel said, per the Post.

Why is this concerning?

Iguanas, which are not native to Florida, have become a big problem, damaging landscaping, contaminating pools, and burrowing into canal banks. Their burrows can destabilize flood-control infrastructure, creating safety risks for both workers and nearby residents.

The spread of green iguanas is also a textbook example of how invasive species can overwhelm native ecosystems. With few natural predators, iguanas outcompete native wildlife for food and space while degrading habitats that local species depend on. Their rapid population growth strains public resources and increases the risk of spreading disease.

Experts at the University of Florida have warned that Florida lacks comprehensive monitoring systems for many invasive species, making it difficult to track their true numbers or long-term impact.

What's being done about it?

Florida allows iguanas to be humanely captured and/or killed year-round on private property with landowner permission, and licensed hunters can remove them from select public lands.

Longer-term solutions focus on prevention and protecting the ecosystem by cracking down on the introduction of non-native species, restoring native habitats, and supporting science-based wildlife management programs. Experts say that protecting native plants and animals is one of the most effective ways to curb invasive species before they get out of control.

We can all explore critical climate issues to learn more about the threats to our communities, wildlife, and ecosystems. Taking local action through volunteer initiatives or donating to climate causes is a good way to participate in change, as well as using your voice to support positive climate policies.

