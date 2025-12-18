Residents in popular tourist destination want to move away because of repeated safety threats: '[A] large number of residents [are] struggling'

"Some of these people may wish to move but cannot afford the expenses."

As extreme weather events in the Sunshine State become more frequent and intense, many Floridians are considering moving to greener pastures.

What's happening?

The Florida Climate Survey, conducted by Florida Atlantic University, found that 36% of Floridians have either moved or are considering moving due to weather hazards, per WLRN.

There's no question that the impacts of recent hurricanes, such as Helene and Milton in 2024, are influencing these decisions. The survey indicates that North Florida has seen notable movement, with 24% of participants citing severe weather as a reason for relocating within the state.

With the increasing risks, homeowners are finding it challenging to secure affordable insurance coverage. That was a concern expressed by nearly half of the respondents. Overall, about one in five Floridians from Tampa to Key West are also considering moving — if they can afford it.

"Some of these people may wish to move but cannot afford the expenses," FAU professor Colin Polsky told WLRN. "This shows a possibly large number of residents struggling with weather hazards."

Homeowners are worried about a variety of weather threats. Over 60% of the survey's respondents shared moderate or extreme concern about heavier rainfall, higher flooding, surging storms, and increased frequency or intensity of hurricanes.





Why is the impact of extreme weather on Florida important?

Severe storms such as Hurricanes Milton and Helene caused widespread devastation. Beyond the tragic loss of lives, communities were hit hard by the events, and are still rebuilding.

Affordability is a buzzword for a reason as 2025 closes out, and insurance companies are putting increasing amounts of pressure on homeowners. Underwriters in Florida are denying claims and hiking up rates in response to the increased risks.

Extreme weather also can affect important industries like tourism that help uplift communities. The overall equation means Floridians are increasingly wary of what Mother Nature is going to bring to them next.

What's being done about extreme weather?

The Florida Climate Survey also shed light on the political polarization around these issues. While the scientific consensus is that human activities are contributing to extreme weather, the survey found that this belief split along political lines.

While around seven in 10 Democrats held that opinion, just four in 10 Republicans did. At least most of the people in the survey weren't putting their heads in the sand around the changing climate, with 85% believing that it is happening.

For those who believe humans are part of the problem, moving away from polluting energy sources such as oil and gas to clean sources such as wind and solar is one way to combat the trend. Electrifying your vehicles and home appliances is another way to cut down on planet-heating pollution.

Despite the challenges, local initiatives and technologies are helping communities become more resilient. Embracing solar energy is one way Floridians are adapting. By pairing solar power with battery storage, you can make your home more resilient, cut utility bills, and hedge against rising energy costs.

