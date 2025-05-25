Heartbreaking new report reveals ongoing hurricane devastation across multiple US states — here's what's happening

Some communities are still reeling from the devastation that Hurricane Helene brought to North Carolina and other southeastern states in the U.S.

What's happening?

As ABC affiliate WLOS detailed, the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project (ASAP) published a report highlighting the widespread impact of damages caused by Hurricane Helene on farming in Western North Carolina.

About 900 small-scale, family-owned farms that grow food for local markets were the focus of the report, and the findings paint a bleak outlook.

According to the ASAP report, 86% of these farms suffered physical damage, 70% of which reported damage to their land or waterways.

While the report stated that the varying physical damage levels from farm to farm didn't exceed 25% of their operations, these farms were facing an average cleanup and recovery cost of $40,000.

In 2024, the total lost sales per farm averaged $30,000, but that number is estimated to fall only slightly to $28,000 in 2025.

In all, the ASAP report determined that damages and losses accounted for a whopping 88% of the average Western North Carolina farm's gross annual sales.

Why is this concerning?

Hurricane Helene was a Category 4 storm that caused catastrophic damage across multiple states, bringing heavy rains, high winds, extreme flooding, and landslides.

According to the NOAA Office for Coastal Management, "Helene was the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since Maria (2017), and the deadliest to strike the U.S. mainland since Katrina (2005). Helene's total costs were $78.7 billion."

The intensity of Hurricane Helene was fueled by the rising ocean temperatures, which are the result of a warming planet. Human-induced global heating creates more favorable conditions for extreme weather events, making them more frequent and dangerous to areas across the country — including areas that aren't typically prone to them.

The impact on farming communities could lead to significant economic losses and affect those who depend on agriculture to make a living.

What's being done about this?

There are organizations and companies working hard to help people become more resilient to extreme weather events. To help, individuals can consider exploring critical climate issues and donating to groups committed to aiding in recovery efforts.

